HUD Secretary travels to Louisiana to survey storm damage after Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge traveled to New Orleans to survey damage left from Hurricane Ida.

Fudge will meet with local, state, and federal representatives to see how to help people impacted from the hurricane recover and rebuild.

Secretary Fudge said that she will fight with other local leaders to get funding to help with the recovery efforts for Hurricane Ida.

In addition the HUD Secretary will promote local vaccination efforts in the community.

Secretary Fudge along with members of the Louisiana congressional delegation also served lunch to tenants and staff at Guste Senior Housing Authority today.