NEW ORLEANS (Stacker) — Gas prices are rising steadily in response to an expected slowdown in production from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries later this year.

The move by countries including Saudi Arabia and Russia threatens to squeeze consumers’ wallets at a time when inflation has been eating into Americans’ purchasing power for almost two years. A barrel of oil has traded above $80 in the last several weeks, which indicates prices at the pump could rise higher, analysts have said.

The switchover to warm-weather fuel blends was already pushing prices upward for drivers around spring break as demand picked up.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.67 on average Monday, April 17, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in New Orleans, LA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of April 17. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

New Orleans by the numbers

Current gas price: $3.29

Louisiana average: $3.29

Week change: +$0.02 (+0.5%)

Year change: -$0.64 (-16.3%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.53 (6/14/22)

Diesel current price: $4.04

Week change: -$0.02 (-0.4%)

Year change: $-0.85 (+-17.4%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.40 (6/21/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.25

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.15

#3. Napa, CA: $5.13

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula, MS: $3.13

#2. Jonesboro, AR: $3.15

#3. Hattiesburg, MS: $3.16

