How does the Orpheum Theater get in the movie ‘One Night in Miami’?

Louisiana's Road to the Oscars - All This Week

NEW ORLEANS – The Orpheum Theater in New Orleans is about a thousand miles from Miami, Florida.

But WGNO’s Bill Wood knows Hollywood can make magic happen.

Bill is ready to take you on Louisiana’s Road to the Oscars, all this week.

The Oscars would not be, without Hollywood South.

The three-time Oscar-nominated film, One Night in Miami was filmed, one day in New Orleans.

Okay, several days, weeks and months actually.

And all around Louisiana.

In New Orleans, locations for the Hollywood hit include the Orpheum Theater.

And The Country Club.

And Spain Street.

And the Civic Theater.

You’ll see all of them in One Night in Miami.

You may not recognize them as New Orleans, but as sure as the Oscar is gold, New Orleans is there.

