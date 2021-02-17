How do you combine Mardi Gras and winter weather? One Louisiana couple has the answer.

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brian McNew – used with permission

.SHREVEPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – Thank you Brian McNew, the originator of the ‘Louisiana snow chains.’

During the time of COVID-19 and ice storms, Mardi Gras is still, Mardi Gras.

On Fat Tuesday, we celebrate good ole’ Louisiana ingenuity and sense of humor.

In the Northern United States, when it snows, people break out chains and put them on their vehicles to get around town.

Mcnew’s wife, Suzette, had this in mind when the idea of putting Mardi Gras beads on a tire came up.

Suzette is from Houma, and Mardi Gras is in her blood.

There were many beads on hand and no Mardi Gras festivities, so instead, this couple created a viral sensation overnight.

McNew hopes that this Mardi Gras moment will bring a laugh to anyone that sees it.

The Louisiana man asks that everyone be kind and courteous to each other and let the good times roll!

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

59° / 41°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 98% 59° 41°

Thursday

46° / 34°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 46° 34°

Friday

47° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 47° 34°

Saturday

54° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 54° 44°

Sunday

66° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 66° 55°

Monday

60° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 60° 44°

Tuesday

62° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

1 PM
Cloudy
14%
51°

52°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
52°

54°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
54°

56°

4 PM
Showers
52%
56°

56°

5 PM
Light Rain
87%
56°

57°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
99%
57°

57°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
57°

58°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
58°

50°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
95%
50°

48°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
48°

47°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
47°

46°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
46°

46°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
46°

46°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
46°

45°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
45°

45°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
45°

45°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
45°

44°

6 AM
Few Showers
32%
44°

44°

7 AM
Few Showers
33%
44°

42°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
42°

40°

9 AM
Cloudy
16%
40°

40°

10 AM
Cloudy
18%
40°

42°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
42°

43°

12 PM
Cloudy
12%
43°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News