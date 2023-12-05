NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Each year, there’s a massive spike in “porch pirating” during the holiday months.

The New Orleans Police Department released home surveillance footage showing a man stealing a package just moments after a UPS delivery van drove off.

In the video posted to YouTube, a dark-colored pickup truck is seen pulling into the same spot the courier had parked in before a man jumps out and runs across the street, snatching the package right off someone’s doorstep.

“During the holiday months, there’s an increase in packages that are out for delivery this increase in packages that are out for delivery. It creates opportunities for thieves to victimize us,” said postal inspector William Kuhn.

With so many deals and deliveries, package thieves are trying to cash in. What can you do to ensure your packages get to you and your loved ones?

“The best ways to protect your packages are picking up your mail promptly after delivery. It’s not a good idea to leave your mail or packages out on your porch or in your mailbox overnight. The other thing is if you know you’re going to be out of town and you’re not going to be able to check your mail, fill out a hold mail request. That will keep the mail from piling up in your mailbox or on your porch which would create an opportunity for it to be stolen,” said Kuhn.

According to Security.org, nearly half of all Americans have had a package stolen at some point, including 44 million people in the past three months alone.

Kuhn says another helpful tool in protecting your packages is opting for delivery updates.

“This is a service they provide. it provides you with a daily email notification of your incoming mail and packages for that day or within a day or two,” said Kuhn.

If your package was successfully delivered and then stolen from your porch, you have a couple of options. You can file a police report or a mail theft complaint.

You can also contact your credit card company. Some will offer protection for members whose purchases end up getting stolen. Kuhn says the faster it’s reported, the faster it will be investigated.

