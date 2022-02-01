NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Loved ones of Becky Hendrix are frantic, desperate to find out where she may be.



“I feel like I’m on a roller coaster, like I could lose it at any time cause I’m scared. I’m terrified at the thought of what could be happening,” said Karen Hendrix, Becky’s mom.



Becky was reported missing to the New Orleans Police Department on January 6, she hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Becky’s mom says she’s a mother of two who would never go this long without talking to her son and daughter.



“She thinks her mom abandoned her, which Becky wouldn’t do that,” said Hendrix.



Becky’s mother isn’t the only one concerned. Micah Dardar, the husband of Julia Dardar, the woman who was found dismembered in the Ninth Ward last month, believes Becky’s disappearance is related to Julia’s death.



“I was contacted by a detective from the first district, and initially I thought that it may have been something related to Julia’s case. Then he asked me if I knew who a certain person was, and then he asked me if I knew who Becky was,” said Dardar.



Dardar says he’s never met Becky, but knew the man she was hanging out with before she disappeared. He says that man is friends with Benjamin Beale, the man accused of killing Julia Dardar. Dardar says the man Becky was last seen with is giving police the same story that Beale initially told cops about Julia.



“This person was making a similar story initially about her possibly committing suicide, which was something Benjamin said initially when Julia came up missing. I’m a little worried that she possibly knew information about Julia and so they were scared that she would share that information,” said Dardar.



Becky’s mom says she doesn’t know what happened to her daughter, but she’s not giving up without a fight.



“I just want my daughter back but if something happens to her, somehow, someway they will pay. Someone will. Whoever is responsible will pay,” said Hendrix.

