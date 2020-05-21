House GOP largely backing Louisiana governor’s budget plan

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at the Case Closed Barbershop on November 15, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Louisiana residents head to the polls tomorrow to vote in the gubernatorial runoff election between Republican candidate Eddie Rispone and incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — House Republican leaders have started advancing a budget plan that largely mirrors Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proposal.

The spending plans use federal coronavirus aid to close a $1 billion gap caused by the pandemic without deeply slashing state services.

The House Appropriations Committee rewrote the package of budget measures to account for the state tax and fee dollars lost because of the virus outbreak.

The bills would rebalance this year’s budget without cuts and would craft spending plans for the new year that starts July 1 with only modest reductions.

The committee sent those to the full House for debate without objection.