House fire in Harvey displaces family a day after Thanksgiving

HARVEY.La. (WGNO)— A family of three was displaced after their house caught on fire a day after Thanksgiving.

On Friday, November 26, at approximately 5:13 p.m., the Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2 was dispatched to a structure fire at, 1833 Esther Street.

The first unit arriving on the scene found smoke coming from the attic.

After investing, they found there was a small fire in the attic, which was quickly extinguished; sustaining minor damage.

It took approximately a dozen firefighters about 15 minutes to bring the blaze under control. Fire units remained on the scene for about another hour to completely extinguish the blaze.

The fire displaced a family of three because the structure was left with no electricity or gas. The red cross was contacted for assistance.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators determined the cause to be electrical.