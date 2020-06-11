House advances bill to study policing in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS - On Thursday, Take Em Down NOLA held a press conference to demand the New Orleans City Council to remove any remaining symbols of white supremacy. This includes renaming building, streets, and more.

“We demand New Orleans join Richmond, VA and other cities worldwide in removing white supremacy monuments We demand an end to the piecemeal approach of changing the monuments to white supremacy one street, one statue, one public school and one street at a time. We are putting forth a demand for the City Council to adopt our ordinance, which mandates the removal of that all monuments to white supremacy from our public spaces,” says TEDN Organizer Malcolm Suber.