House advances bill to study policing in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE – State lawmakers advanced a proposal to study policing in Louisiana.

A house committee only approved the bill after removing a reference to George Floyd‘s death, and language questioning the criminal justice system’s treatment of minorities.

Representative Ted James’ push to create the study group sparked strong reactions Wednesday.

Several white lawmakers described the proposal as offensive, and some black committee members argued that a policing study cannot ignore racial disparities in police use of force.

