Houma siblings arrested for stealing neighbors ceiling fans, fridge, and hose water

Christi Lynn Bates

Robert Allen Bates Jr.

BAYOU CANE, LA – A joint effort by deputies from the patrol, detective and K-9 divisions resulted in the arrests of a brother and sister for burglarizing a neighboring home.

The siblings stole items from that house, took showers, stole running water and were in possession of narcotics.

Deputies responded at about 11:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, to a report that a couple had arrived at the home, on Richard Drive, and saw signs of entry into the house, after being away for several weeks.

Lights were on, items were strewn about, and the bathroom was damp and steamed up as if someone had recently used the shower.

After determining that nobody was in the house, deputies learned that items were missing. They also noticed a hose leading from the house to a nearby residence.

Further investigation revealed that items from the victim’s house including ceiling fans and a small refrigerator were in the suspect home, and that water from the victim’s home had been diverted for use there.

Interviews and further investigation resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Robert Allen Bates Jr. and 40-year-old Christi Lynn Bates.

They were booked for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling (felony), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and theft.

Additionally, Robert Allen Bates Jr. was booked for outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court.