Houma police looking for teen after shooting at Krewe of Mardi Gras parade

Tyler Guillote

HOUMA La – Police are looking for a 19-year-old man they say opened fire during a parade in Houma, shooting a 20-year-old man several times in the torso.

The shooting took place on February 22 during the Krewe of Mardi Gras parade, according to the Houma Police Department.

The victim noticed Tyler Guillote following him as the two men moved behind the crowd. When the victim was near Tunnel Boulevard and Jabez Street, he heard the sound of “a weapon being engaged,” according to police.

When the victim turned around, Guillote opened fire. The victim was shot several times in the upper torso. He is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.

Guillote is wanted for attempted second degree murder. The investigation is ongoing, and further information will be released as it develops, according to the HPD.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.