Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

City of New Orleans Coronavirus Updates

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

Hot weather, hot rods

Local

If you can't beat the heat, cruise into a car show

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

MANDEVILLE, La – The Louisiana weather has been, to say the least, miserably hot.

If you can’t beat the heat, go to a car show to see hot cars.

WGNO’s Bill Wood heads to Pelican Park’s Cruisin’ the Castine Car Show.

It’s a beauty pageant, really.

More than 200 contestants on wheels.

Antiques.

Classics.

Customs.

Hot rods.

All terrain vehicles.

Rat rods

Even motorcycles.

No better way to beat the heat than to get out into the middle of it and look at some beautiful cars.

For car folks, it’s downright therapeutic.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News