Hot weather, hot rods

If you can't beat the heat, cruise into a car show

MANDEVILLE, La – The Louisiana weather has been, to say the least, miserably hot.

If you can’t beat the heat, go to a car show to see hot cars.

WGNO’s Bill Wood heads to Pelican Park’s Cruisin’ the Castine Car Show.

It’s a beauty pageant, really.

More than 200 contestants on wheels.

Antiques.

Classics.

Customs.

Hot rods.

All terrain vehicles.

Rat rods

Even motorcycles.

No better way to beat the heat than to get out into the middle of it and look at some beautiful cars.

For car folks, it’s downright therapeutic.