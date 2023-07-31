Hot weather is nothing new here in Southeast Louisiana, but the record breaking heat this summer has residents sweating it out.

“It’s been so hot, I think I shed about 5 pounds. It has been ridiculous. My sons think the air conditioner is broke,” Metairie residents Chavell Winston & Nicole Edwards said.

Staying out of the sun and in the a/c is always your best bet, but if you need to go outside, be prepared.

“Drink the electrolyte replacement drinks, drink the water but also wear loose light-fitting clothing and then ultimately limit how much you’re outside during those hottest parts of the day, so let’s say anywhere between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Right now is extremely hot,” Dr. Jeffrey Elder said.

With school getting started again, student-athletes will be out in the scorching sun.

Football practice at John Curtis Christian School begins next week, and coach JT Curtis has already begun preparing for work in these brutal temperatures.

“When we come to practice, I think we’re going to have to make some adaptations that maybe we have not had to make in the past. Obviously we’ve always had breaks scheduled in practice. I think you’re going to see them be a little more frequent than what we’ve had in the past. There will always be water available on the field,” Coach JT Curtis said.

Coach Curtis says the most important element of these hot practices will be communication between the students and trainers, making sure that they get the proper medical care when needed.

“Nobody’s going to be out there and be comfortable. It’s a miserable place to be at this time of the year, but when they don’t feel right, they need to communicate that to the coach, the coach needs to get that player to the trainer, then the trainer needs to make the proper evaluation to make sure we do not put a child in danger,” Coach JT Curtis said.