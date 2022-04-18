NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Summer is right around the corner!

Starting on Saturday, May 7, the Cool Zoo at Audubon Zoo will be open to the public.

The attraction features a 750-foot lazy river and a huge alligator water slide, spider monkey soakers, water-spitting snakes, and more.

Here are the opening hours:

OPEN WEEKENDS ONLY FROM MAY 7 – MAY 29, 2022

Sat & Sun

Session 1: 10 AM – 1 PM

Session 2: 2 PM – 5 PM

OPEN THURSDAY – MONDAY FROM MAY 30 – JULY 31, 2022

OPEN WEEKENDS ONLY FROM AUGUST 6 – SEPTEMBER 4, 2022

FINAL DAY – LABOR DAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2022