Hot lunch! The best way to weather the weather is right here

Taking the pulse of Temperature Lunch

NEW ORLEANS – If you can’t take the heat, take the temperature.

And take it right over to the Palace Cafe.

It’s the one place in New Orleans where they need to know how hot it is.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is taking the pulse of Temperature Lunch.

The pandemic put the tradition on pause last summer.

But now it’s back.

And it’s sizzling.

And you can click right here please for today’s menu.

Temperature Lunch has been a tradition at Palace Cafe for three decades.

General Manager James Morris says, “it’s a great way to beat the heat in New Orleans when it’s hot outside, nice and cool inside and we got the food and drink to really make the day.”

How does it work?

Say the high temperature yesterday was 85 degrees.

That means the price tag for today’s lunch is $8.50.

It’s the meal deal of the day.

It won’t make the New Orleans humidity go away.

It’s just one way to weather the weather.

And do lunch.

If the price is right.