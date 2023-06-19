NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s a big week.

It’s Restaurant Week New Orleans.

What’s at steak at Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse is a way to move you across the menu.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is LIVE with Executive Chef Grant Wallace.

For these hot days in June, Chef Grant is cooking up some cold potato soup.

It’s vichyssoise.

Potatoes, garlic, heavy cream.

The kind of soup that puts stars in the top of this chef’s hat.

Actually, the stars are ventilation to keep the chef cool during these sultry summer days.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts