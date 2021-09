NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, September 21, 500 free hot meals, water, ice, pampers, baby wipes, cleaning supplies, toiletries, and essential items will be provided to residents at Benn’s Grocery Store.

The event will start at 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Drive-ups and walk-ups are welcome. Current COVID precautions will be followed.

Location: Benn’s Grocery Store

6445 Isadore St.

New Orleans, La. 70114

Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Time: 12:00 noon until supplies last.