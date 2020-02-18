Honeymoon cruise ends with Ponchatoula bride in Orleans Parish Prison

New Orleans – The Carnival cruise ship had just docked in New Orleans when U.S. Customs agents came knocking on the cabin door.

After a honeymoon cruise to Cozumel, Sara Saucier says she was taken off the ship in handcuffs and arrested last week for a crime she says she didn’t commit.

And then it got worse. Saucier spent two and a half days locked up in Orleans Parish Prison before law enforcement realized it was a case of mistaken identity.

The arrest warrant was for a different “Sara Saucier” with a different birth date. The alleged crime was not returning a leased vehicle in 2017.

