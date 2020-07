NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, the Honorable Leslie Ellison, Orleans Parish School Board Member, District 4, qualified for re-election to office.

School Board Member Ellison currently represents the educational needs and interests of children and constituents in Algiers, Faubourg Marigny, Bywater and the French Quarter through public service on the Orleans Parish School Board.

The election is on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Early voting will take place October 20-27, 2020.