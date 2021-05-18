Homicide suspect leads deputies across parish lines

HARVEY, La. — A murder suspect is in custody after a chase from Harvey to the Orleans Parish line.

Jefferson Parish Deputies have not released the suspect’s name, but they knew who he was right away. A witness gave deputies a description of the getaway vehicle following the shooting on N. Indigo Drive.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rena London received a call no mother wants to get.

“I got the call that my daughter had been shot in the face,” London said.

Her daughter, Tamika London died at the hospital. Tamika’s home on North Indigo Drive in Harvey is a reminder of how violent the afternoon was.

“So many people were out here when this guy shot up my daughter’s home. Her car, her home all the grand babies, great grand babies were out here,” London said.

Family members told WGNO the suspect is connected to their family.

“He wasn’t in his right mind,” London said. “I don’t hate him.”

The suspect eventually lead police on a chase that ended on the Orleans, Jefferson Parish line. The suspect hit a building before getting out of the car and running from police.

“I just wish God helps him. I’m glad the police got him,” London said.

Tamika had five kids, multiple grandkids and great grandkids. She was a school bus driver and loved her family.

“There’s so many good memories,” London said. “She was just a good person and she was a loveable person. It just breaks my heart.”

The London family believes domestic violence could have contributed to Tamika’s death.

JPSO is still investigating the suspect’s involvement in the shooting.