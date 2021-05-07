Homework looks like Hollywood

Film students at Sci High make a movie and make a difference

NEW ORLEANS – For kids around a computer in a classroom at New Orleans Sci High, homework really does look like Hollywood.

They’re in their laboratroy.

And doing the math.

And all at the charter school for science and math students in New Orleans.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is there while these kids are making their own movie.

It’s called Returning.

It’s the story of two young women struggling with their identities as Black females.

They’re lead to believe they are enemies.

But in fact, they’re on the same side.

Sisters.

It’s one of the best student film productions in Louisiana.

At a recent contest, Returning was named one of the top five movies made by students in the last year.