‘Homes for the Holidays’ at Slidell’s Christmas Under the Stars

Louisiana artist brings her talent and her very own toys

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – Lori Anselmo has the key.

The keys.

The keys to the holidays.

Well, her “homes for the holidays” in Griffith Park.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood welcomes you to take a look at the Christmas Cottages at Slidell’s Christmas Uner the Stars.

There are five Christmas Cottages, created by Lori Anselmo.

One of them may just be her favorite.

It’s Santa’s Workshop.

Inside, you’ll see toys left by Santa.

Some of them are toys saved by Lori from when she was a kid.

You don’t want to miss it.

And here’s something you don’t want to miss as well!

Please join WGNO NEWS On The Road, we’ll be LIVE, Friday, December 3 at 5pm and 6pm, broadcasting from Christmas Under the Stars.

Well be there and we hope you will, too.