Homeless on Claiborne Avenue a problem for Treme residents and businesses

NEW ORLEANS—Louis Charbonnet, owner of Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home says that the people that have chosen to live beneath and alongside the Claiborne bridge are creating problems for his business.

Charbonnet says, “Since they fenced off canal the homeless used to be Canal to about the interstate, but since they fenced that off, they’ve moved down into the neighborhood and now we’ve got panhandlers all over and it’s a problem to me because they’re right on me.”

Residents also say the illegal activity of these squatters is unacceptable.

According to Treme homeowner Safiyyullah Yusuf, “They’re shooting drugs. They’re under there changing their clothes, they’re urinating and defecating under there and they’re stealing people’s stuff. It’s an eyesore and that’s a problem.”

Safiyyullah Yusuf, Treme homeowner explains homeless issues in his neighborhood (WGNO-TV)

The city has posted signs beneath the bridge saying no vending allowed and no alcohol sales, but that doesn’t address squatters or people who choose to live beneath the bridge.

Louis Charbonnet, owner of Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home (WGNO-TV)

City workers actually came through today and pressure washed beneath the bridge and threw away some possessions but that’s not solving the problem.

A city spokesperson told WGNO that “A homeless outreach worker will assess the location and offer assistance and if it is determined that illegal activity is occurring, yes police involvement may be required”