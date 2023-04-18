FOLSOM, La. (WGNO) — In Deidre Perkins’ eighth-grade class, Louisiana kids learn a lesson in English.

And in life.

If these halls could talk, they’d really have something to say.

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is listening.

It’s quite a conversation now that Folsom Junior High School has been named a Louisiana Comeback Campus.

On math and English tests, after COVID-19 and two hurricanes, students here got better grades.

So much better, the state says the Home of the Hawks is the home of some of Louisiana’s smartest kids.

