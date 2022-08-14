NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A housewarming party was held Saturday for World War II Army veteran Frederick Lonzo.

Hurricane Katrina tore through the Lonzos New Orleans East home leaving the American hero living in a house with unfinished repairs.

Sixteen years later, Hurricane Ida made it completely unlivable.

“I think I was 3 years old when my dad purchased this house,” Frederick’s daughter, Leah Lonzo said. “He’s raised all his children, his grandchildren and now his great grandchildren. This is our home.”

The home Leah was not ready to give up.

“We did sheet rock work and a lot of ground work, redoing the floors,” St. Bernard Project Executive Director Kenneth Morgan said. “We did a lot of work here just to make sure it’s back home for them.”

The project launched a new initiative with SBP and the World War II Museum called “Got Your Back.” It was designed to make sure all veterans get the care the deserve.

“It’s super important,” Morgan said. “These are people who have risked their lives and sacrificed for us. It’s the least we can do to give back and support them.”