Since 1940, Sisters of the Holy Family have had the right recipe

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s the most delicious time of the year.

The time for traditions around New Orleans.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is in the sanctuary with a group of nuns who’ve got just the right recipe.

The sanctuary is a New Orleans kitchen.

That’s where Bill Wood is watching a sacred tradition.

He’s there with Sister Geneva James and her crew of cookie voluneers.

Sister Geneva is one of the nuns at Sisters of the Holy Family.

Here at their New Orleans sanctuary, the sisters of the Sisters of the Holy Family pray.

They pray every morning just as the sun rises.

They pray every day. And they pray for everything.

And Sister Geneva, she prays for the Christmas cookies.

They’re potato-chip-thin.

And filled with pecans.

Take one bite.

You’ll want to eat the entire tin of nearly 50 cookies.

Sister Geneva James becomes baker-in-chief this time of year.

And she’s used to this time of year.

That’s because it’s been this time of year for quite a few years now.

It all started back around 1940, That’s when the nuns started making and baking.

They sell them for $14. The money they make goes to their mission.

To order the cookies, just give Sisters of the Holy Family a call.

Here’s the number: (504) 241-3088 or you can fax the sisters (504) 241-9774.