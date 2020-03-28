Holy Cross turns to at-home learning during Coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS,La.- During the Coronavirus pandemic, Holy Cross school is conducting at-home learning.

The School said it is keeping families connected with daily prayer, video chats with counselors, and even recorded lectures for WWII history students.

"Starting way back in November, we went down a path, of going through Dell Corporation, and they trying to help figure out where we want to go in the future with the technology on Holy Cross` campus. We did one in November, December, we did one in January, and insanely enough, the things that we were talking about at this time, are all tools that we are using now," says Holy Cross Principal Eric DesOrmeaux.

The school said it is looking forward to the day when they can all come back together.