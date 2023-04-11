NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — When 18-year-old high school senior Brandon Payton graduates from Holy Cross School, he knows where he’s headed.

From New Orleans up the road to Baton Rouge.

And to LSU.

And law school.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood asks Brandon why he wants to be a lawyer.

Brandon Payton says, “I want to give back and long term, I want to go into politics and be a senator.”

Brandon knows law school and then working as a lawyer will, no doubt come with a little pressure.

No more than the pressure washing business he just started.

It’s his way to make money.

And mostly save money for law school.

Now, even New Orleans city sidewalks will sparkle.

In a few years, if you need a lawyer in your life, give him a call.

If you need a corner of your life cleaned up, give Brandon Payton a call today.

You can connect with him on his website by clicking right here.

And if you want to give him a call, here’s his phone number: 504-512-2462

