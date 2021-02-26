Holy Cross blows by Benton for 4th consecutive Division II title

HAMMOND, La. — The Holy Cross Tigers defeated the Benton Tigers, 3-0 in Friday night’s Division II championship game to win their 4th consecutive state title.

The first goal of the game came in the 7th minute courtesy of Tyler Robichaux.

Holy Cross’ second goal was scored in the 36th minute by Carlos Castellanos on a PK.

The third and final goal was scored in the 71st minute when Ryan Jeanfreau found Sinjin Mills for the wide open goal.

Carlos Castellanos was named Most Outstanding Player.

Here is Holy Cross Head Coach Matt Millet after the game:

Holy Cross’ Carlos Castellanos: