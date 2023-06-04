NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Surrounded by friends and family members, the Jewish community came together to honor two local holocaust survivors.

Together at the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience on Sunday, June 4, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans and the Survivor Torah Project presented a Torah scroll to survivor sisters Anne Levy and Lila Millen to rewrite one letter at a time.

The scroll serves as a pillar of strength for the community. Although the scroll was damaged throughout time, the rewriting marks a new start.

The scroll also serves as a reminder of friendship between a group of Polish shepherds and their Jewish neighbors who entrusted the shepherds with the scroll before they were deported to Treblinka.

New Orleans City Council President J.P. Morrell also attended and shared how much of a profound experience it was.

“Today is an auspicious day. To witness history as two holocaust survivors lend their hands to rebuilding this Survivor Torah on Holocaust Survivor Day is incredibly profound. We were surrounded by friends, new and old to celebrate the indomitable spirit of the Jewish community, personified by the Survivor Torah project,” Morrell said.

