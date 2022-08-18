From Chef Chris Vazquez at Red Fish Grill

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A New Orleans chef goes fishing.

In the kitchen.

And just in time.

He’s Chris Vazquez.

He’s Executive Chef at Red Fish Grill on Bourbon Street.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says Chris Vazquez is more like a matchmaker with a menu.

Chef Chris takes catfish and cornmeal on a date.

And it’s a relationship that lasts forever.

Til dessert do they part.

Until then, the dish is on the menu for COOLinary through the end of August.

Chris Vazquez has turned his passion for cooking into a lifelong career.

He started cooking French Toast when he was a kid.

He headed to Hollywood once upon a time. That’s where he spent some time serving movie stars.

Nothing fishy about the tale that takes a chef across America.

Not when the finish line is New Orleans.

And on Bourbon Street.

And with a chef who’s got a catfish dish that lives happily ever after.

