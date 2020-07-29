Hollywood South productions are returning to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Hollywood South is coming back after COVID-19 shut down productions across New Orleans and south Louisiana.

The city’s film office says the production of TV series and movies will ramp up again next week. The first film production will be a new Amazon Prime series.

Disney, Sony, and CBS are expected to start production again in the next few months.

The city says that each production will have an on-set health and safety supervisor, and will sanitize the sets.

“The film industry has been a leader in establishing national COVID-19 health and safety guidelines,” Film New Orleans director Carroll Morton said. “With each film crew consisting of 85 percent local workers, the return of productions means getting our residents back to work in an industry that will ensure that they are safe.”