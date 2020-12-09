Holiday Decorating Frenzy: Adopt a Tree and Toy Giveaway in New Orleans on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS – This Saturday, bring the kids out for a free, socially distanced holiday event.

On Saturday, December 12, Friends of Joe W. Brown Park, a non-profit organization, is celebrating 11 years of providing-holiday cheer in New Orleans East.

This year is especially important for the community to enjoy an open air venue in the park.

This year represents an inaugural showcasing of holiday decorating of the various types of trees in the natural environment of Joe W. Brown Park.

Neighborhoods, community organizations, businesses, schools, and churches join in the fun decorating adopting a tree, identified with special signage, leading up to the Toy Give A Way Event.

The event will last from noon to 3:00 p.m. at 5601 Read Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127 (Entrance to the holiday tour is next to the East New Orleans Library.)

The Holiday Decorating will remain throughout the season. Donations are accepted to continue providing education, recreation, beautification and community involvement programs for youth, adults, and seniors. Please see attached flyer for further details.

New Orleans East Hospital LCMC Health will be on site to conduct temperature checks and provide coronavirus testing.