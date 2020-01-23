Hogs for the Cause single day tickets now on sale

NEW ORLEANS – Single-day general admission tickets to the 12th annual Hogs for the Cause barbecue, music, and charity festival are now available for purchase.

General admission tickets to Friday’s “Bacon Night” and Saturday main event are $30 each, per day. Friday and Saturday ‘Boss Hog’ VIP tickets, which come with $40 to spend on food and drink at the festival, are $199 per day. Friday and Saturday Judge Passes, which allow you to try all the competition submissions and vote on your favorite, are $50 per day.

“We are happy to release the list of artists by day, so now attendees can decide which day, or both, they plan to attend,” said Becker Hall, co-founder and chief executive officer of Hogs for the Cause. “We are continuing to add new acts and that information will be released soon, as well as the full schedule and stage assignments.”

New this year, credit or debit cards can be linked to the RFID wristbands, making it easier to pay for food and drinks across the festival, with no need to wait in line to “top up” funds. In addition, this year a Hogs for the Cause app will be available, complete with menus, a site map, and more.

DAILY MUSIC LINEUP

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

Robert Randolph and the Family Band

featuring The Soul Rebels and

Brandon ‘Taz’ Niederauer

Yola

Ghost Light

Illiterate Light

Boy Named Banjo

The Iceman Special

Walden

Jank Setup

Juno Dunes

SATURDAY, MARCH 28