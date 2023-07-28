NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – And like magic, they appear.
This is no illusion.
Unless it is an illusion.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood takes you to the Society of American Magicians Convention now appearing in New Orleans.
The Society of American Magicians
by: Wild Bill Wood
