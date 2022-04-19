New Orleans poet-in-residence at the Columns Hotel

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – One man.

With his one typewriter.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood watches as the man and the typewriter make a masterpiece.

It’s a poem in progress. The location is the Columns Hotel in New Orleans.

That’s where Christian Davenport is poet-in-residence.



The poet is now appearing in his own one-man show that takes his talent to a bigger canvas.

That’s where he combines a poem with a portrait.

He calls it a Poetrait.

Bill Wood says, “you have actually added a new word to the dictionary, poetrait, so what is a poetrait.”

Christian Davenport says, “it’s the union between a poem and a painting, as I write the poem I use that to inspire the portrait.”

Around the hotel, people sit down to strike up a conversation and a pose.

For the poet who wants you to call him Cubs.

Because he’s curious.

Like a baby bear, a cub.

Bill Wood says, “you are so good with words, finish this sentence, poetry has the power to …”

Cubs the Poet says, “to build a bridge over the river of differences to show that we’re connected through our mind, body, and soul.”

He’s the Louisiana man on a mission.

He’s out to prove that a poem still matters.

The proof is in the picture.

Cubs the Poet says, “maybe the next one could be you.”

