NOLA Chef cooks up 3 King Cakes on his Mardi Gras menu

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – At his New Orleans bakery, cooking up something sacred is a chef whose name is Pope.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to meet Chef Drew Pope.

He’s the chef with a tattoo on his forearm.

It says Rise Above.

Drew draws on his calorie-rich resume to deliver the deep-dish dessert of Carnival season.

It’s a king cake, of course.

And it’s created by the official Bread Chef for Brennan’s Restaurants.

The chef’s assignment, this year is to make and bake not just one, but three different king cakes.

It’s a trio.

From traditional to Bananas Foster, named for a guy named Foster who used to order it, at Brennan’s.

So they named it for him.

And finally and probably the star of the chef’s krewe of king cakes, the Pink Parade King Cake.