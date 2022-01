Skies will stay clear tonight as temperatures once again turn cooler by Friday morning. However, it will not be as chilly as what we saw earlier today. Look for lows Friday to drop to around 40 north with mid to upper 40s south. A few spots could briefly drop into the upper 30s in the colder areas.

Another beautiful day is on the way for Friday. Temperatures will once again warm into the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sun. Look for a bit more of a breeze through the day.