Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in New Orleans on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Cafe Sbisa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1011 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116-3309

#29. Luke

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,692 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 333 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-3141

#28. Mandina’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (968 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3800 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119-6037

#27. Briquette

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 701 S Peters St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1632

#26. The Blue Crab Restaurant and Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (324 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7900 Lakeshore Dr, New Orleans, LA 70124-2481

#25. Clancy’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (530 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 6100 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA 70118-5709

#24. Pascal’s Manale Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (853 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1838 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115-5540

#23. Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (557 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 135 Decatur St French Quarter, New Orleans, LA 70130-2313

#22. The Original French Market Restaurant and Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,594 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1001 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116-3309

#21. Drago’s Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4,721 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2 Poydras St At the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, New Orleans, LA 70130-1656

#20. Felix’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4,416 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 739 Iberville St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2323

#19. Trenasse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (559 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 444 Saint Charles Ave Ste 100, New Orleans, LA 70130-3106

#18. Grand Isle Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (897 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 575 Convention Center Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70130-1649

#17. Basin Seafood & Spirits

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3222 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-2321

#16. Deanie’s Seafood

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4,723 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 841 Iberville St, New Orleans, LA 70112-3131

#15. Frankie & Johnny’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 321 Arabella St New, New Orleans, LA 70115

#14. Mr. Ed’s Seafood & Oyster House, St. Charles

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1327 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-4335

#13. Desire Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,164 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 300 Bourbon St at the corner of Bienville & Bourbon Streets, New Orleans, LA 70130-2213

#12. Mambo’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,258 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 411 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2230

#11. Galliano

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 Julia St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1623

#10. Gallier’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 129 Carondelet St Carondelet St & Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2501

#9. Red Fish Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,557 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 115 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2301

#8. Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,687 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4338 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115-4742

#7. Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House, Bienville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,350 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 512 Bienville St Closest to Decatur, New Orleans, LA 70130-2207

#6. Olde Nola Cookery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,780 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 205 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2204

#5. Acme Oyster House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,470 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 724 Iberville St., New Orleans, LA 70130

#4. Peche Seafood Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,393 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 800 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3616

#3. Cajun Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1479 N Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116-1842

#2. Oceana Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14,979 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 739 Conti St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2220

#1. GW Fins

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,246 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 808 Bienville St Between Bourbon and Dauphine Streets, New Orleans, LA 70112-3122

