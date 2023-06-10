Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in New Orleans?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in New Orleans. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

Tripadvisor

#26. Nole Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2001 St. Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-5318

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Felipie’s Taqueria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 6215 S Miro St, New Orleans, LA 70115

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. La Carreta

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: not available

– Address: 1814 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-5014

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Burritos Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $

– Address: 7009 Read Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127-2221

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 411 N Carrollton Ave Ste 1, New Orleans, LA 70119-4754

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. El Paso Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3010 Holiday Dr, New Orleans, LA 70131-8232

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Country Flame

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 620 Iberville St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2322

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Panchita’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1434 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118-2810

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Taqueria Guerrero Mexico Incorporated

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 208 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119-5109

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Espiritu

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 520 Capdeville St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3402

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Taqueria Corona

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5932 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-3221

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Sarita’s Grill

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 4520 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115-6317

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. El Gato Negro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 300 Harrison Ave, New Orleans, LA 70124-3126

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Felipes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 405 Bienville Ave, New Orleans, LA

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. El Pavo Real

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4401 S Broad St, New Orleans, LA 70125-3665

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. The velvet Cactus

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (152 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6300 Argonne Blvd Harrison & Argonne Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124-3902

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Santa Fe Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3201 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119-3129

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Cunada

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 833 Conti St., New Orleans, LA 70112-3439

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Tacos and Beer

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1622 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-4436

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Juan’s Flying Burrito

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4724 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119-6027

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (373 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 301 N Peters St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1021

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Superior Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (487 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3636 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115-4690

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. El Gato Negro Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (690 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 81 French Market Pl, New Orleans, LA 70116-2617

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Johnny Sanchez

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (553 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 930 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70112-1041

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Juan’s Flying Burrito

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 515 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70113-1001

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Juan’s Flying Burrito

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (538 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2018 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-5018

– Read more on Tripadvisor