The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in New Orleans on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. Gianna

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 700 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3637

#29. Louisiana Pizza Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 615 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118-1007

#28. Venezia Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 134 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119-5107

#27. Avo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5908 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-3221

#26. Ancora Pizzeria & Salumeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4508 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115-6317

#25. Reginelli’s Pizzeria (Garden District)

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 3244 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-2341

#24. Arabella Casa Di Pasta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2258 Saint Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117-8439

#23. Sofia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 516 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

#22. Maple Street Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7623 Maple St, New Orleans, LA 70118-5047

#21. Tavolino Pizza & Lounge

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 141 Delaronde St, New Orleans, LA 70114-2325

#20. Pizza Domenica

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4933 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-1734

#19. Josephine Estelle

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (250 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 600 Carondelet St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3511

#18. Magazine Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (265 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1068 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3825

#17. Vieux Carre Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 733 Saint Louis St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2121

#16. Liuzza’s Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3636 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70119-5203

#15. Pizza Delicious

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $

– Address: 617 Piety St Bywater Area, New Orleans, LA 70117-6221

#14. Reginelli’s Pizzeria (Poydras)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 930 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70112-1041

#13. Domenica

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,174 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 123 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70112-2303

#12. Pascal’s Manale Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (853 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1838 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115-5540

#11. The Italian Barrel

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (642 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 430 Barracks St French Quarter, New Orleans, LA 70116-2602

#10. Adolfo’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (987 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 611 Frenchmen St, New Orleans, LA 70116-2001

#9. Tommy’s Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (581 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 746 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3636

#8. Mandina’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (968 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3800 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119-6037

#7. Slice Pizzeria – St. Charles

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (337 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1513 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-4445

#6. Louisiana Pizza Kitchen French Quarter

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,078 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 95 French Market Pl, New Orleans, LA 70116-2617

#5. Mona Lisa Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (714 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1212 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116-2555

#4. Vincent’s Italian Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (463 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7839 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118-3848

#3. Irene’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,308 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 529 Bienville St French Quarter, New Orleans, LA 70130-2206

#2. Central Grocery Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 923 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116-3381

#1. Angelo Brocato Ice Cream

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,166 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 214 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119-5109

