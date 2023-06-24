With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in New Orleans that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. Ralph’s on the Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (407 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 900 City Park Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119-3613

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Mr. John’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (376 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2111 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-5320

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. The Italian Barrel

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (643 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 430 Barracks St French Quarter, New Orleans, LA 70116-2602

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (703 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 525 Fulton St Inside Harrah’s Hotel, New Orleans, LA 70130-1610

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Tommy’s Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (583 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 746 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3636

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Gautreau’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (320 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1728 Soniat St, New Orleans, LA 70115-4919

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Bayona

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,578 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 430 Dauphine St, New Orleans, LA 70112-3406

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Tableau

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,778 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Central European

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 616 Saint Peter St, New Orleans, LA 70116

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Arnaud’s Restaurant / French 75 Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,835 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 813 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70112-3121

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Emeril’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,837 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 800 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3614

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,815 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 716 Iberville St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2324

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Mr. B’s Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,446 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 201 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2226

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Herbsaint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,287 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 701 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-3713

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Brennan’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,076 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 417 Royal St French Quarter, New Orleans, LA 70130-2191

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. The Pelican Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,048 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 312 Exchange Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130-2225

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Chophouse New Orleans

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (939 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 322 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2425

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Coquette

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,010 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2800 Magazine St None, New Orleans, LA 70115-2229

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. La Petite Grocery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (916 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4238 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-2735

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Desi Vega’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 628 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-3412

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Clancy’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (530 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 6100 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA 70118-5709

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Muriel’s Jackson Square

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,588 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 801 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70116-3206

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Commander’s Palace

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,815 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1403 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-5798

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Restaurant R’evolution

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,007 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 777 Bienville St Royal Sonesta Hotel, New Orleans, LA 70130-2210

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Brigtsen’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (519 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 723 Dante St, New Orleans, LA 70118-1013

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Doris Metropolitan

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (782 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 620 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2133

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Irene’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,310 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 529 Bienville St French Quarter, New Orleans, LA 70130-2206

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Restaurant August

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,253 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 301 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2408

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Restaurant Rebirth

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (384 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 857 Fulton St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1705

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Criollo Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,268 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 214 Royal St in Hotel Monteleone, New Orleans, LA 70130-2227

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. GW Fins

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,256 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 808 Bienville St Between Bourbon and Dauphine Streets, New Orleans, LA 70112-3122

– Read more on Tripadvisor

