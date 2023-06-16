Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in New Orleans on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Creole Creamery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 6260 Vicksburg St, New Orleans, LA 70124-3031

#29. Amorino Gelato

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 637 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2331

#28. The Crepe Cart

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 1100 N Peters St #23, New Orleans, LA 70116-2628

#27. Debbie Does Doberge, Bakery Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1179 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA 70130-4045

#26. Blue Dot Donut’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 4301 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119-5944

#25. Pinkberry Frozen Yogurt

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 300 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1104

#24. Plum Street Snoballs

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 1300 Burdette St, New Orleans, LA 70118-4018

#23. Bywater Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $

– Address: 3624 Dauphine St, New Orleans, LA 70117-5716

#22. The Fudgery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 631 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1041

#21. De Ville Coffee House & Creperie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 2045 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-5017

#20. Piccola Gelateria

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 4500 Magazine Street. #5, New Orleans, LA 70115

#19. Mister Apple Candy Store

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 201 N Peters St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1300

#18. Drip Affogato Bar NOLA, LLC

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 703 Carondelet St Suite 101, New Orleans, LA 70130-3880

#17. Cafe Du Monde Riverwalk Marketplace

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,645 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, French

– Price: $

– Address: One Poydras, Suite 27 Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, New Orleans, LA 70130-1662

#16. Loretta’s Authentic Pralines

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 2101 N Rampart St, New Orleans, LA 70116-1627

#15. Cafe Beignet on Bourbon

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,531 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 311 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2212

#14. Cafe Beignet on Royal

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,932 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, French

– Price: $

– Address: 334 Royal St Ste B, New Orleans, LA 70130-2281

#13. Cafe Du Monde

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38,964 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 800 Decatur St In Front of Jackson Square, New Orleans, LA 70116-3306

#12. Le Croissant d’Or

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (924 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French

– Price: $

– Address: 617 Ursulines Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116-3203

#11. La Boulangerie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French

– Price: $

– Address: 4600 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-1518

#10. Kilwins New Orleans

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 600 Decatur St. Suite 106, New Orleans, LA 70130

#9. Bittersweet Confections

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 725 Magazine St Suite A, New Orleans, LA 70130-3630

#8. Hansen’s Sno-Bliz

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 4801 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70115-1663

#7. District Donuts.Sliders.Brew

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (768 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 2209 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-5636

#6. Leah’s Pralines

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 714 Saint Louis St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2122

#5. Laura’s Candies

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (368 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 331 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2216

#4. Southern Candymakers

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (983 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 334 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1024

#3. Creole Creamery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (609 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 4924 Prytania St, New Orleans, LA 70115-4018

#2. Angelo Brocato Ice Cream

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,166 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 214 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119-5109

#1. Loretta’s Authentic Pralines

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (296 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1100 N Peters St Stall #9, New Orleans, LA 70116-2628

