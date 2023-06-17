With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in New Orleans on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. The Camellia Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,274 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 626 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118-1008

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Hobnobbers Varieties Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 139 Carondelet St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2501

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Cafe Fleur De Lis

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,300 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 307 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2216

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Mena’s Palace

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (663 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $

– Address: 200 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2215

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. La Boulangerie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (332 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French

– Price: $

– Address: 4600 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-1518

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Avenue Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1907 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-5316

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Red Dog Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (436 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3122 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-2305

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Cafe Conti

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 830 Conti St At the Prince Conti Hotel, New Orleans, LA 70112-3440

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Jimmy J’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,777 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 115 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2311

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Daisy Dukes Express

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,138 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 123 Carondelet St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2501

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Cafe at the Square

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (424 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 500 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-3410

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Ruby Slipper Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (610 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 315 S Broad St, New Orleans, LA 70119

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Le Croissant d’Or

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (935 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French

– Price: $

– Address: 617 Ursulines Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116-3203

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Cafe Envie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (434 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1241 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116-2607

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Ruby Slipper Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,982 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1005 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Willa Jean

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (970 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 611 Okeefe Ave Unit C-11-12, New Orleans, LA 70113-1967

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Ruby Slipper Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 204 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Bittersweet Confections

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 725 Magazine St Suite A, New Orleans, LA 70130-3630

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Horn’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (419 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1940 Dauphine St, New Orleans, LA 70116-1610

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Who Dat Coffee Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2401 Burgundy St, New Orleans, LA 70117-7829

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Ruby Slipper Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,816 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2423

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. District Donuts.Sliders.Brew

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (774 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 2209 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-5636

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Commerce Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (828 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 300 Camp St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2804

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Criollo Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,307 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 214 Royal St in Hotel Monteleone, New Orleans, LA 70130-2227

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Daisy Dukes French Quarter

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,253 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $

– Address: 121 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2311

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Ruby Slipper Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (855 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans, LA 70116-1605

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Two Chicks Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (626 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 901 Convention Center Blvd #109, New Orleans, LA 70130-1769

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Surrey’s Juice Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (817 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1418 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-4224

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. French Toast

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1035 Decatur Steet, New Orleans, LA 70116-3309

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Toast

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (327 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1845 Gentilly Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70119-2057

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts