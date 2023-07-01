What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

New Orleans features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in New Orleans on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in New Orleans.

#30. Origami

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5130 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115-6408

#29. Magasin Kitchen

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 611 Okeefe Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113-1967

#28. Pho Noi Viet

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 2005 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-5017

#27. Pho Cam Ly Traditional Vietnamese Food

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 3814 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-2639

#26. Little Korea

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2240 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-5685

#25. Mikimoto Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3301 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118-4531

#24. Poseidon

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2100 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-7100

#23. LUVI Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5236 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70115-1812

#22. Ba Chi Canteen

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 7900 Maple St, New Orleans, LA 70118-2729

#21. Pho Bistreaux

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 1200 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118-2061

#20. Sushi Brothers

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1612 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-6211

#19. Namese

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4077 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119-6829

#18. Hoshun Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1601 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-4435

#17. Singha Thai Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 828 Gravier St, New Orleans, LA 70112-1408

#16. Orient Dong Phuong Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 14207 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70129-2019

#15. Five Happiness Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (164 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3605 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118-4509

#14. Ming’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7224 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124-2408

#13. Magasin Vietnamese Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 4201 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-2734

#12. SukhoThai

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4519 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-1542

#11. Minh Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4139 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119-5972

#10. Dian Xin

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1218 Decatur St New Orleans, New Orleans, LA 70116-2608

#9. Rock-n-Sake Bar & Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 823 Fulton Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

#8. Viet Orleans Bistro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 300 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70112-1606

#7. Red’s Chinese

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3048 Saint Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117-6641

#6. Maypop Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 611 O’Keefe St Suite C2, New Orleans, LA 70113-1967

#5. Geisha Sushi Bistro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (182 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 111 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2404

#4. Tsunami Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 601 Poydras St Suite B, Corner of Poydras and St. Charles Ave on the Historic Streetcar Line in the Pan-American Building, New Orleans, LA 70130-6029

#3. SukhoThai

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2200 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70117-8528

#2. MoPho

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 514 City Park Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119-4363

#1. Lilly’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 1813 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-5013

