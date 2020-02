NEW YORK – JUNE 25: A red snapper is shown at the Fulton Fish Market June 25, 2003 in New York City. The Fulton Fish Market, the nation’s largest and oldest wholesale market, began doing business at its current site since 1835 providing fresh fish to stores, hotels and restaurants in the metro area. The market’s move from lower Manhattan to a 30-acre lot in the Bronx will occur at the end of the year as construction at the new site has been ongoing for the past three years and is expected to continue for another few years. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — After Gulf of Mexico charter boat captains stayed within federal limits for red snapper, regulators are making permanent a rule that lets them catch more of the fish.

The rule initially was to be just for one year. The change will likely mean that the 2020 charter boat season for red snapper is seven or eight days longer than it otherwise would have been.

The popular sport and table fish are recovering from disastrous overfishing.