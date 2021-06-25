Hey kids, got an ‘A’ on your report card? Come get your reward at Melba’s

Slice of cake, slice of life where literacy is on the New Orleans menu

NEW ORLEANS – When you eat at Melba’s, making good food is making a difference.

Now on the menu, kids who get an “A” on a report card, get a reward.

It’s a slice of cake.

A slice of life says WGNO’s Bill Wood.

That’s the way the folks at Melba’s see it.

Rewarding students for hard work is on the menu.

A slice of cake is not the only reward.

Kids who get an “A” can opt for ice cream from Melba’s.

And the meal deal gets even better.

For the entire family.

Proud parents who bring their report card carrying kids get a po-boy.

Melba’s wants to encourage the love of literacy around New Orleans.

That’s why you find a library located in a corner of the cafe.