NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Looking for love in New Orleans? Want a relationship for the holidays?

Match Made in NOLA is a personalized matchmaking and relationship coaching service in the New Orleans area. It was started by Ann Parnes in 2017, after she spent 3 years coaching single professionals who were disenchanted by the dating scene in New Orleans. Ann had always had a knack and a passion for matching people and helping with relationships, so felt that her services would be of use to relationship-minded singles who were looking for alternatives to dating apps. Before then, Ann had been an attorney for 14 years, and practiced in the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office until 2014, after which she received her coaching certification.

Match Made in NOLA prides itself on getting to know their clients and understanding their unique needs in a match. They have a network of top-tier singles, many of whom you won’t find on dating apps. Their clients are ambitious, authentic professionals who are serious about finding their person, and happy to outsource the searching and vetting part of the dating process.

There are two tracks for those who are interested in matchmaking. The first is a free, but passive option where individuals can fill out a confidential profile to be considered as a match for Match Made in NOLA’s current and future clients.

The second is for those who are ready to prioritize finding love and investing in their happiness. To become a client, the first step is an in-person interview with Ann Parnes to learn about the individual and find out about the kind of partner who would make an ideal match. If there is a mutual desire to move forward after that, Match Made in NOLA will get to work on finding suitable matches by interviewing high caliber singles, and setting up introductions for the client over the course of 6 months.

This is a great opportunity for the client to gain some awareness around possible blind spots and identify areas for improvement to address through coaching. It’s also a chance to strengthen the client’s communication with the matchmaker on how they feel the matching is going.