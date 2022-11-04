At the Deelightful Roux School of Cooking

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – She’s got her hands in history.

And what’s about to be jambalaya.

Chef Dee Lavigne runs the only African-American-owned cooking school with a New Orleans native as a teacher.

Chef Dee Lavigne says, “it’s the first time in 80 years.”

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says, “that makes your cookbook more like a history book.”

She calls her academy of slicing and dicing, the Deelightful Roux School of Cooking.

She started cooking when she was seven.

That’s when her pastry bones were born.

She graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in New York.

Back in Louisiana, she got married.

Had a couple of kids.

Now Chef Dee shares her recipes when her school is in session at the Southern Food and Beverage Museum.

Her cooking class is a tour for the taste buds.

A full meal deal.

With just enough room left at the end for dessert.

Or as she delivers it DEE-ssert.

