Her heartstrings play for the heart of Louisiana

Fiddler Amanda Shaw's Bayou Relief is on stage after Hurricane Ida

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) – It’s the sound of music.

And it’s the sound of healing.

That’s the mission of Louisiana singer and fiddler Amanda Shaw.

She’s on a mission, with the boys in her band.

They call themselves Amanda Shaw and the Cute Guys.

They’re on stage.

And for a really good cause.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is in the audience for Bayou Relief.

It’s in LaPlace, Louisiana, a city hit hard by Hurricane Ida.

That’s the starting place for an entire tour of Bayou Relief shows

Bayou Relief is free.

The idea to is help people recover and rebuild their lives.

Amanda Shaw says, “in Louisiana, we’re known for our unique culture, rich traditions, and the resilient people that truly make our communities special.”

If you want to go, here’s what you need to know:

Bayou Relief Event Series Dates

Oct. 16 – Assumption Parish Community Center, Napoleonville – 11 am – 2 pm

Oct. 17 – Thibodaux Family Church, Thibodaux – 2 pm – 4 pm

Oct. 23. – Hammond Feed & Seed, Hammond – 10 am – 1 pm

Oct. 24 – Slidell Harbor Center, Slidell – Noon – 3 pm

Nov. 12 – Lafreniere Park, Metairie – 3 pm – 6 pm

Nov. 21 – Westbank Bridge Park, Luling – Noon – 3 pm